The death of Slim 400 in December of 2021 was a huge loss for the West Coast rap scene. Remembrances of the dynamic rapper continue to pour in nearly a year later, and his absence is still felt by those who were close to him.

With Hol’Upppp 4Eva, Slim 400 is remembered by his music. The 12-song album is the first posthumous project to be released after Slim passed away, and it highlights what made the rapper such a promising talent.

Slim 400 and Mozzy

A whole slew of friends join Slim on the collection, including Honey C, Mozzy, Javn2900, Dubee, Casey Veggies, Show Banga, and many more. Sada Baby joins Slim on the title track, and the chemistry between the two rappers is explosive. The two exchange breathless bars over a booming beat.

“Holla,” with Mozzy, is another standout track. Over a piano sample that sounds straight out of John Carpenter’s Halloween soundtrack, Mozzy delivers a verse that slides in and out of the pocket in a way only Mozzy can.

The project ends with the melodic “12AM in Houston,” which features LeaninLo and IceWata Rock. At first, it seems like it will be a low-key farewell, but the flows and beat slowly begin to build, until the three are detailing with brutal specificity what they’ll do to their enemies.

Hol’Upppp 4Eva is upbeat throughout, a celebration of Slim 400’s life. Under it all, however, it can be a difficult listen, hearing just how much more Slim still had left to achieve before his untimely death.

Slim was killed while standing in a driveway in Inglewood, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. Even after shot, Slim tried to go after his assailant, and the entire altercation was captured on security cameras. Back in June, two suspects were arrested in relation to the rapper’s killing.

Check out his posthumous album below.

Tracklist