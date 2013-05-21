Shad
- NewsShad Delivers His Latest Project "Tao"Shad shares his latest project, "Tao."By Aron A.
- NewsShad Takes Aim At Commentators With "Body (No Reason)"Hopefully, "Body (No Reason)" is a sign that a new album will be dropping soon. By Joe Abrams
- NewsToronto Lyricist Shad Drops New Single "Out Of Touch"The wait is over for new Shad music. By Joe Abrams
- NewsShad Spits Truth On New Single "The Stone Throwers (Gone in a Blink)"Shad releases a new track following the release of "A Short Story About War." By hnhh
- NewsShad Returns From A Short Hiatus With "The Fool Pt 1"Shad returns to rap with "The Fool Pt 1 (Get it Got it Good)"By Devin Ch
- NewsHang OnLyrical hip-hop from Ontario.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsBound 2 (Dub)Canadian artists Shad and Skratch Bastid put their own spin on Yeezus' "Bound 2". Can you dig it?By hnhh
- NewsHomieCheck out Homie (Prod. By DJ Skratch Bastid), the latest track from Shad K featuring Cadence Weapon, which dropped on Tuesday, May 21st, 2013.By hnhh