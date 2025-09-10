Shad Teases Upcoming Album With Jon Kabongo Collab "K.I.S.S."

Shad, a Canadian underground hero, is gearing up for a new album, his first in a little over four years called "Start Anew."

"I decided against calling the album Fear of Death — a phrase that appears throughout the record — because it wasn't very approachable. But Start Anew captures the same idea, the difficulty we have embracing endings even though that's often the only way to arrive at something new. The new start that positive fresh new life is right there, but it is often on the other side of risk, or even, loss."

Shad has some advice for anyone trying to make it in music. That would be to "K.I.S.S." (Keep It Simple Stupid). "The truth is bulletproof / If you wanna prove it / Shoot / Keep it simple stupid," he raps. It's an incredibly catchy acronym and it seems like this was the goal for this upcoming album he's got coming.

