Shad Teases Upcoming Album With Jon Kabongo Collab "K.I.S.S."

Shad has some advice for anyone trying to make it in music. That would be to "K.I.S.S." (Keep It Simple Stupid). "The truth is bulletproof / If you wanna prove it / Shoot / Keep it simple stupid," he raps. It's an incredibly catchy acronym and it seems like this was the goal for this upcoming album he's got coming.
"I wanted to make something kind of simple and easy on the ears and very listenable," Shad says in a press release per exclaim! He's definitely got a easy-to-digest cut with "K.I.S.S." as the the vocal sample loop on it is incredibly addicting.
Also helping him succeed in his goal are the chill deliveries him and his guest star, Jon Kabongo, have here. They bounce off of each other well, adding some cheery vibes to the song overall.
This is now the third offering from Start Anew, which will be out on Halloween (October 31). In another press release Shad explained the meaning behind the title.
"I decided against calling the album Fear of Death — a phrase that appears throughout the record — because it wasn't very approachable. But Start Anew captures the same idea, the difficulty we have embracing endings even though that's often the only way to arrive at something new. The new start that positive fresh new life is right there, but it is often on the other side of risk, or even, loss."
It sounds like an interesting listen based on that description and fortunately, we don't have to wait too much longer to hear it in full.
Shad & Jon Kabongo "K.I.S.S."
Quotable Lyrics:
Trust the tangible
There’s higher reason
Reaching past the understandable
I don’t just sample soul
I am it like D’Angelo