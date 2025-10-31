Start Anew - Album by Shad

Shad is a Canadian legend who is responsible for some of the best albums that Canada's rap scene has to offer. He has been around for two decades at this point, and has garnered numerous accolades. On Friday, the artist dropped off his new seventh album, which comes complete with 13 new tracks. Homeboy Sandman, Jon Kabongo, and Raz Fresco are just a few of the names featured on this project. The album is a major achievement for Shad, and one that fans need to check out. If one thing is for certain, it's the artist has earned his flowers.
Release Date: October 31, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Start Anew
01. Intro
02. Slanted
03. Happiness (feat. Chantae Cann)
04. Rain
05. K.I.S.S. (feat. Jon Kabongo)
06. Islands (feat. TLO)
07. Bars and BBQs
08. Discem
09. Look Pt 1 (feat. Raz Fresco)
10. Look Pt 2 (feat. pHoenix Pagliacci)
11. Don't
12. Sacrifice (feat. Homeboy Sandman)
13. Fear of Death