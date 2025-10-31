Start Anew - Album by Shad

Legendary Canadian MC Shad just dropped off his seventh album "Start Anew," and it is one that will be heralded as quite the achievement.

Shad is a Canadian legend who is responsible for some of the best albums that Canada's rap scene has to offer. He has been around for two decades at this point, and has garnered numerous accolades. On Friday, the artist dropped off his new seventh album, which comes complete with 13 new tracks. Homeboy Sandman, Jon Kabongo, and Raz Fresco are just a few of the names featured on this project. The album is a major achievement for Shad, and one that fans need to check out. If one thing is for certain, it's the artist has earned his flowers.

About The Author

