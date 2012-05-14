Murda Mook
- MusicLloyd Banks Reacts After Murda Mook Accuses Him Of Biting His BarsLloyd Banks calls cap on Murda Mook's recent claim. By Aron A.
- SocietyAmber Rose Checks Murda Mook For Comments Criticizing Women With "No Talent"The pair got into some heated discussions about women in the industry and what constitutes having talent while appearing on "Drink Champs" together.By Isaac Fontes
- News100 Dollar BillMurda Mook releases the single "100 Dollar Bill" and it sounds like a Bad Boy classic. By hnhh
- NewsOnly Nicki (Freestyle)Murda Mook shares a freestyle over Nicki Minaj's "Only."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsI Ain't One Of Them NiggazMurda Mook releases an original song called "I Ain't One Of Them Niggaz" featuring Busta Rhymes.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsStreet SmartRuff Ryder’s Murda Mook releases his latest mixtape “Street Smart"By Rose Lilah