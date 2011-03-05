Mickey Factz
- MusicRah Digga & Mickey Factz Talk Hip Hop Academy Pendulum Ink: Lyricism, Mental Health, & Preserving The CultureExclusive Interview: Rap icon Mickey Factz co-founded Hip Hop academy Pendulum Ink, a lyricism-centered school that teaches about mental wellness, criminology, financial literacy, as well as performance and content creation. Rah Digga joins as a guest lecturer, and these two legends spoke openly about investing in the Hip Hop's future, artists taking back the culture, and looking out for our OGs. By Erika Marie
- SongsMickey Factz Floats Over Jay-Z's "Encore" On L.A. Leakers: WatchThe Bronx rapper even graced fans with some extra bars over Jadakiss's "We Gonna Make It."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
