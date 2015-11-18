Major Lazer
- NewsMr Eazi & Major Lazer Grab Nicki Minaj & K4mo For Dance-Ready "Oh My Gawd"Nicki Minaj gets back in her feature bag for "Oh My Gawd" with Mr Eazi, Major Lazer, and K4mo.By Alex Zidel
- NewsBeyonce, Shatta Wale & Major Lazer Drop Gorgeous Visual For "ALREADY"Beyonce is celebrating the release of her "The Lion King: The Gift (Deluxe) album with a brand new video for "ALREADY."By Alexander Cole
- Music VideosMajor Lazer & Skip Marley Connect For "Can't Take It From Me" VideoMajor Lazer and Skip Marley's collaboration comes to life.By Milca P.
- SongsMajor Lazer Taps Skip Marley For First Single From Final AlbumMajor Lazer unroll their final albumBy Milca P.
- NewsMajor Lazer & Tove Lo Link On "Blow That Smoke"Stream the new-new by Major Lazer & Tove Lo.By Chantilly Post
- Music VideosTory Lanez Rides A Zamboni In "Miss You" VideoWatch the official video for "Miss You."By Chantilly Post
- NewsMajor Lazer & Kes Drop New Banger "Go Dung"Major Lazer & Kes share an island pop, dance-infused single. By Chantilly Post
- NewsMajor Lazer & Mr. Eazi Drop "Leg Over (Remix)" With French Montana & Ty Dolla $ignFrench Montana & Ty Dolla $ign add their flare to Major Lazer's remix of "Legs Over" by Mr. Eazi. By Aron A.
- NewsUnforgettable (Remix)Major Lazer releases a remix to French Montana's "Unforgettable" featuring Swae Lee.By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosMajor Lazer Feat. PartyNextDoor, Nicki Minaj "Run Up" VideoDiplo and PND have a FaceTime party with Nicki Minaj in the new "Run Up" video. By Angus Walker
- NewsCold Water (Remix)Gucci Mane jumps on Major Lazer's remix to "Cold Water" featuring Justin Bieber & MØ.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsCold WaterMajor Lazer taps Justin Bieber and MØ for its new single "Cold Water."By Danny Schwartz
- Music VideosMajor Lazer Feat. Travis Scott, 2 Chainz, Pusha T & Mad Cobra "Night Riders" VideoHNHH Premiere!! Watch the official music video for Major Lazer's big collaboration with Travis Scott, 2 Chainz, Pusha T and Mad Cobra for "Night Riders."By Rose Lilah
- NewsMajor Lazer Feat. Wild Belle "Be Together" VideoDiplo takes a fatal motorcycle ride through the desert in "Be Together."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsPowerful (Remix)D.R.A.M. guests on the remix to Major Lazer's "Powerful".By Trevor Smith