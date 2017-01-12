Lud Foe
- NewsLud Foe Has His "Guns Up Funds Up" With New AlbumThe Chicago rapper wastes no time in his new album.By Dre D.
- NewsLud Foe Returns With New Single "Under Pressure"Lud Foe returns with his latest drop.By Aron A.
- NewsLud Foe & SG Batman Link Up On "I Might"Lud Foe & SG Batman link up on their new collab.By Aron A.
- NewsLud Foe Pays Homage To Dex Osama On "Death Of Me" FreestyleLud Foe releases a new freestyle over Dex Osama's track.By Aron A.
- NewsLud Foe & Lil Uzi Vert Release "Show U Off" SingleUzi has been steadily releasing music following coming out of retirement.By Erika Marie
- NewsLud Foe Releases Menacing Banger "Find Me"Lud Foe drops off "Find Me."By Aron A.
- NewsLud Foe Grinds Out Consistency With "Hustle In Me"Lud Doe drops "Hustle In Me" amid a flurry of activity.By Devin Ch
- NewsLud Foe Is Running That "B*tch" On His New TrackLud Foe drops off his new track, "B*tch."By Aron A.
- SongsLud Foe Slides With 'Eazy"Lud Foe breathes fire on "Eazy."By Milca P.
- Music VideosLud Foe Supplements "Hit A Lick" With New VideoLud Foe is back with new visuals.By Milca P.
- NewsLud Foe Releases New Banger "Hit A Lick"Lud Foe back with his new single, "Hit A Lick."By Aron A.
- NewsLud Foe Drops Off His New Single "Lil Zayden"Lud Foe comes through with his latest track "Lil Zayden." By Aron A.
- Music VideosLud Foe Wants Everything "New" In Latest VideoLud Foe goes off in "New."By Milca P.
- NewsThe Race (Freestyle)Lud Foe drops off a freestyle over Tay-K's popular hit "The Race."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsBig TymerzLud Foe employs the iconic Big Tymerz flow on the first release from his forthcoming mixtape "No Hooks 2."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsBehind UsLud Foe & Lil Durk team up for the new collab "Behind Us."By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosLud Foe "Recuperate" VideoLud Foe shares the video for "Recuperate," off his new "#GetWellFoe" tape. By Angus Walker
- Mixtapes#GetWellFoeAfter a serious car accident, Lud Foe is back with nine-track project "#GetWellFoe."By Kristen Bromiley
- NewsFvcked UpLud Foe is feeling "Fvcked Up."By hnhh