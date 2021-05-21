K Suave
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock's Blueface Tattoo Cover-Up & K Suave Ink Look Great As Jaidyn Alexis Celebrates Singledom"Congrats, you dodged a bullet," someone wrote on a giant cake for Jaidyn amid all the drama with her baby daddy and Chrisean.ByHayley Hynes22.9K Views
- RelationshipsBlueface & Jason Lee Talk "Kidnapping" Junior, Chrisean Rock Calls K Suave "Daddy""The baby wasn't looking like a Blueface baby, it was looking like a regular kid," Junior's dad told the "Hollywood Unlocked" host during their chat.ByHayley Hynes3.1K Views
- MusicWho Is K Suave? The Rapper Spotted Getting Cozy With Chrisean RockK Suave, the Ohio rapper with a melodic style and ties to Trippie Redd, sparks attention with a newfound romance with Chrisean Rock.ByAxl Banks4.9K Views
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock & K Suave Kiss In The Club, She Tweets About Rediscovering HappinessWhile she's enjoying spending time with her new love interest, Rock also recently let Blueface know that she's still open to reconciling.ByHayley Hynes11.0K Views
- MusicChrisean Rock Graces K Suave Music Video, They Flex Their StatusIt seems like the two rappers can't get enough of posting each other online these days, and they just keep confirming their bond... or are they?ByGabriel Bras Nevares1149 Views
- RelationshipsWho Is Chrisean Rock Dating? K Suave Rumours Fly, Blueface And Karlissa Saffold React To New RomanceNot long after Rock appeared to post up in her new boo's luxury whip, Blue and Jaidyn Alexis couldn't help but show off their new Rolls Royce.ByHayley Hynes13.4K Views
- NewsK Suave’s New Album Is “Sexually Active”Trippie Redd appears on both “DeathStar” and the project’s title track.ByHayley Hynes2.3K Views
- NewsK Suave & Trippie Redd's New Single "Sexually Active" Serves As "Miss The Rage" Part 2K Suave and Trippie Redd go off on their new single "Sexually Active."ByAlex Zidel4.0K Views