Jay 305
- MixtapesHit-Boy Keeps The Releases Coming With Jay 305-Assisted EP "DONT WAIT UNTIL I DIE"Hit-Boy cannot slow down. ByZachary Horvath2.0K Views
- Music VideosJay 305 Feat. Omarion "When You Say" VideoJay 305 grabs Omarion for "When You Say" video.ByAron A.2.2K Views
- NewsWhy You So Nasty?Jay 305 brings Travis to the West Coast on this "Taking All Bets" highlight.ByTrevor Smith487 Views
- NewsBubble Up & Double UpJay 305 is straight West Coastin'. ByMitch Findlay352 Views
- NewsAll Around The WorldJay 305 brings us a banging new track with "All Around The World."ByQ. K. W.145 Views
- NewsWhen You SayJay 305 links up with Omarion for a new bedroom banger "When You Say."ByKevin Goddard166 Views
- Music VideosJay 305 "Yuck It Up" VideoCheck out Jay 305's NSFW-video for "Yuck It Up."ByKevin Goddard198 Views
- NewsGoin Up (Straight To Greystone)Jay 305 and Dom Kennedy team for "Goin Up (Straight To Greystone)".ByTrevor Smith13.9K Views
- NewsTell You SomethingJay 305 drops off a new track called "Tell You Something," off his upcoming "Inner City Hero" mixtape.ByKevin Goddard211 Views
- NewsJay 305 Feat. Joe Moses "Thuggin (2.0)" VideoJay 305 and Joe Moses link up for a second "Thuggin" video.ByPatrick Lyons116 Views
- InterviewsOn The Come Up: Jay 305Jay 305 is On The Come Up.ByTrevor Smith324 Views
- NewsJay 305 Feat. Joe Moses "Thuggin" VideoWatch the video to Jay 305's "Thuggin". ByAngus Walker134 Views
- NewsThugginJay 305 is thuggin' over DJ Mustard production.ByRose Lilah247 Views
- NewsMoney Talk, Bullshit WalkTake a listen to Jay 305's newest release "Money Talks, Bullshit Walk" featuring T.ByKevin Goddard240 Views
- NewsYouzza Flip (Remix)Jay 305 gets a couple more big features on the remix to his track, "Youzza Flip". The song will appear on L.A. Leakers’ "The 2014 Draft Picks" tape, which drops in January.ByTrevor Smith323 Views