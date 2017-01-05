Idris Elba
- Movies7 Rappers Who Starred In Romantic ComediesQueen Latifah and Will Smith are some of the rappers who have dominated Hollywood. By Demi Phillips
- SongsSkepta ODUMODUBLVCK, Idris Elba, And Tribal Mark Bring A Great Groove To Lead Single "Jangrova"Skepta is back and wow, what a comeback. By Zachary Horvath
- TVHijack Season 1: Apple TV, Release Date, Idris Elba, Cast and MoreDiscover "Hijack", Apple TV+'s thrilling new series. Premiering on June 28, 2023, with Idris Elba leading an impressive ensemble cast.By Jake Skudder
- TVIdris Elba's Most Compelling RolesIdris Elba's filmography boasts a wide range of captivating movies that showcase his versatile talent.By Victor Omega
- NewsIdris Elba Puts In Work Cause He Can On "Daily Duppy"Idris Elba lets off unrivaled flexes because he can on his slick new "Daily Duppy" freestyle. By Mitch Findlay
- MixtapesIdris Elba Debuts "The YARDIE Mixtape" Inspired By His "YARDIE" FilmIdris commemorates his directorial debut with a new project.By Milca P.
- LifeIdris Elba Tries To Become A Pro Kickboxer In New "Fighter" DocumentaryIdris Elba is 44 years old.By hnhh