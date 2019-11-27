Ghetts
- MixtapesGhetts Has Tons Of Inspirational Messages Across "On Purpose, With Purpose"The Plaistow, Londoner is back with an excellent body of work. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicGhetts "On Purpose, With Purpose" Review"On Purpose, With Purpose" overwhelmingly meets expectations. He continues to perfect his craft while expanding his musical horizons. By Wyatt Westlake
- SongsGhetts Pens A Brutally Honest Song About "Double Standards" With SamphaTwo of the UK's best collaborate for the first time. By Zachary Horvath
- NewsGhetts & Giggs Swap Bars On "Crud"Ghetts & Giggs collide for an eerie banger off of "Conflict Of Interest." By Aron A.
- NewsGhetts Is Voracious In His Latest Studio Album "Conflict Of Interest"Grime veteran Ghetts delivers a vast array of great chunes with guest appearances from Skepta, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, and more.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsGhetts Taps Pa Salieu And Backroad Gee For "No Mercy" Ahead Of New AlbumGhetts drops another gem from the imminent "Conflict Of Interest."By Joshua Robinson
- NewsStormzy & Ghetts Lurk Through Shadows On "Skengman"Ghetts enlists Stormzy for his latest single, "Skengman."By Aron A.
- NewsGhetts Drops Straight Bars On "Where's Ghetts"Ghetts delivers a gritty new banger, "Where's Ghetts?"By Aron A.
- NewsGhetts & Skepta Link Up At Last For Fiery "IC3"Skepta and Ghetts finally link up for a blistering indictment of anti-Black racism.By Dre D.
- NewsGhetts Drops Unreleased Track "Dead To Me"Ghetts unleashes his latest record, "Dead To Me" from the vault.By Aron A.
- NewsGrime OG Ghetts Teams With Rude Kid On "Legends Don't Die"Ghetts and Rude Kid link up to pay homage to the dead and imprisoned.By Aron A.