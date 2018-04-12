Fendi P
- NewsFendi P Drops Off "Trappin' Jazz" Ft. Curren$y & MoreThe Jet Life Recordings rapper releases his new jazz-influenced project ft. Curren$y, LuLu P, and Int'l Jones. By Aron A.
- MusicFendi P Brings Back His Savvy Steez On "The Art of Finessin 2"Formerly Corner Boy P, Jet Life Recordings' own Fendi P keeps his finesse in tact with the release of "The Art of Finessin 2," which includes features from Fiend and Wiz Khalifa.By Keenan Higgins
- SongsCurren$y & Fendi P Flex On New Track "Stainless"Curren$y & Fendi P's "Stainless" is flawless. By Dominiq R.
- NewsCurren$y & Fendi P Show Why They're "Smokin Potnas" On Joint ProjectJet Life members Curren$y and Fendi P link up on "Smokin Potnas" and deliver a featureless, nine-track project.By Erika Marie
- Music VideosCurren$y & Fendi P "Smokin Potnas" Album Announced With "Strategize"Curren$y and Fendi P release "Strategize" to hold us over until their "Smokin Potnas" collaborative project. By Bhaven Moorthy
- NewsJet Life's Fendi P Drops Off "Candy Wet"Fendi P is rapping on a kush cloud.By Aron A.
- NewsJet Life's Fendi P Drops Off "Fendi P 3" Ft. Curren$y, Fiend & MoreFendi P is back with his latest project. By Aron A.
- NewsFendi P Drops Off New Project "Carrera Red" EPFendi P is back with his latest project.By Aron A.
- Music VideosCurren$y & Fendi P Ride Around In "Daytons & Rollies" VideoFendi P grabs Curren$y for his new video.By Matthew Parizot
- NewsFendi P Links Up With Curren$y For "Dayton's & Rollie's"Fendi P drops another track in advance of his debut album's release.By Alex Zidel
- NewsLil Wayne Assists Fendi P For "Wit My Left"New Orleans connects Fendi P & Lil Wayne in preparation for "Late Nights, Early Mornings" release.By Alex Zidel