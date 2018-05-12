Curren$y & Fendi P Ride Around In "Daytons & Rollies" Video

When you're making a video for a song called "Daytons & Rollies," there's really only two things that one requires in the video. Thankfully, Fendi P doesn't disappoint in his new video, as we've got plenty of both Daytons, and Rollies.

Fendi drives around in the sunshine, with the light glistening off his gold colored car, but more importantly, his gold colored rims. They're so impressive, that even a local pimp stops to take notice, asking Fendi how on Earth a young-blood like him managed to get such nice rims.

Curren$y also makes his appearance among the low-rider crowd, flexing some wheels of his own. Sometimes you just need to appreciate the little things in life, like gold rims and an expensive watch.

Check out "Daytons & Rollies" above.



