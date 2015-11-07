Caleborate
- NewsCaleborate Shines On "Light Hit My Skin"Caleborate unleashes his stacked new album "Light Hit My Skin," which features Duckwrth, Deante' Hitchcock, Cantrell, Kota the Friend, and more.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsCaleborate & Kota The Friend Join Forces On "Contact"Caleborate enlists Kota The Friend for his new single, "Contact." By Aron A.
- MusicCaleborate Does Mase & Total Justice With "What U Want"Sacramento-bred rapper Caleborate just dropped a smooth new record titled "What U Want," which even pays homage to Mase & Total's classic collab from '97.By Keenan Higgins
- NewsCaleborate Comes Through With "The Madness" Ft. Tone SinatraCaleborate connects with Tone Sinatra for a smooth banger.By Aron A.
- SongsCaleborate Shares New "Untitled (Hit Record)" TrackCaleborate shares new V-Day cut.By Milca P.
- SongsCaleborate Taps Innanet James and Jayaire Woods On "Long Time"Caleborate drops another track.By Milca P.
- SongsCaleborate Joined By Larry June On "33"Caleborate previews "Hear Me Out."By Milca P.
- SongsCaleborate Turns Around With Triumphant "Away From" TrackCaleborate joined by Mir Fontane on "Away From."By Milca P.
- SongsCaleborate Shares New Track "Hear Me Out"Listen to new Caleborate.By Milca P.
- Music VideosCaleborate Stars in New "Bankrobber" VideoCaleborate plays several roles in new clip.By Milca P.
- NewsCaleborate & Big K.R.I.T. Celebrate "Soul" In New SingleCaleborate & Big K.R.I.T. are all about that soul. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosCaleborate "Make Me & Take Me" VideoCaleborate takes a simple approach to his latest video "Make Me & Take Me."By Q. K. W.
- NewsMake Me & Take MeCaleborate delivers a lyrical take with "Make Me & Take Me."By Q. K. W.
- NewsProduced By J. ColeBerkeley's Caleborate returns with "Produced by J. Cole."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsGood GreatPREMIERE! Caleborate lets his mom he's doing A-OK "Good Great."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsIn The MorningCheck out "In The Morning," a breezy new joint from Pell, Caleborate, & Stephen.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsHold OnBay Area’s own Caleborate drops off the new track “Hold On.”By Kevin Goddard
- NewsWant It AllListen to a buzzing Bay collab from Caleborate and G-Eazy: "Want It All." By Angus Walker