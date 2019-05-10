Buju Banton
- SongsJeymes Samuel Recruits Lil Wayne, Buju Banton, And Shabba Ranks For "Hallelujah Heaven""The Book of Clarence" is set to hit theaters on January 12. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsBuju Banton & Snoop Dogg Live The "High Life" On New CollabBuju Banton and Snoop Dogg light up on their new single. By Aron A.
- MixtapesBuju Banton Returns With "Upside Down 2020"Reggae legend Buju Banton returns with his first album since 2010, firing off his massive new endeavor "Upside Down 2020."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsBuju Banton Announces Album With New Single "Blessed"Buju Banton's latest single, "Blessed" is a perfect start for your day.By Aron A.
- NewsBuju Banton Taps John Legend For New Single "Memories"Buju Banton has called on John Legend to assist him on his new single, "Memories," off his upcoming album, "Upside Down."By Lynn S.
- NewsBuju Banton Lights One Up On "Ganja Man"Buju Banton delivers a brand new banger for 4/20.By Aron A.
- NewsBuju Banton Grabs Tory Lanez For "Trust (Remix)"Tory Lanez & Buju Banton add some more sauce to "Trust" with a rhythmic remix. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsBuju Banton Issues New "Trust" SingleBuju Banton shares a new track.By Milca P.
- NewsBuju Banton Drops "Country For Sale," His First Single Returning From PrisonThe saga continues for the ageless Champion.By Devin Ch