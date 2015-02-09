Brodinski
- NewsBrodinski Gathers The Best Of Underground Trap For "Evil World" LPPerfect project for the Halloween season. ByNoah C2.1K Views
- NewsBrodinski Taps Doe Boy For New "Gang" SingleBrodinski curates another fire collab.ByMilca P.1.8K Views
- NewsPeewee Longway Stars In Brodinski's Film Score For "Split"Brodinski has many ATL rapper in his Rolodex.ByDevin Ch4.0K Views
- MixtapesHoodrich Pablo Juan and Brodinski Come Together On "The Matrix"Hoodrich Pablo Juan and Brodinski go half on their latest.ByMilca P.7.9K Views
- NewsStillJohnny Cinco guests on the experimental new track from French producer Brodinski.ByTrevor Smith415 Views
- NewsBrain Disorder [EP Stream]Brodinski enlists some Atlanta talent on new EP "Brain Disorder." ByMitch Findlay132 Views
- NewsPeaces & BlessingsParisian producer Brodinski links with Cosanostra Kidd for "Peaces & Blessings."ByMitch Findlay395 Views
- NewsIWFYBBrodinski links up with Hoodrich Pablo Juan on "IWFYB."Byhnhh428 Views
- NewsGet Me Some MoreHighly venomous trap from Brodinski and Johnny Cinco on "Get Me Some More." Listen to the track and watch the accompanying video. ByAngus Walker311 Views
- NewsWOAH"Songs from Scratch" joins Shy Glizzy and French producer Brodinski for "WOAH." ByAngus Walker173 Views
- NewsBrodinski Feat. Bricc Baby "On Me" VideoBrodinski and Bricc Baby team for the "On Me" video.ByTrevor Smith423 Views
- NewsInterviews (Remix)Bricc Baby hops on Brodinski's "Interviews" remix. ByTrevor Smith186 Views
- NewsInterviewsBrodinski gets iLoveMakonnen and Yung Gleesh together for "Interviews".ByTrevor Smith104 Views
- NewsFrançois-XavierDJ Brodinski taps Young Scooter for "François-Xavier."ByRose Lilah274 Views