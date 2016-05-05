Adamn Killa
- NewsAdamn Killa Pulls Up With Quick "Adamn Gang EP"Adamn Killa shares a quick three-song EP. By Aron A.
- NewsAdamn Killa & Black Kray Join Forces On "Port Pass"Adamn Killa & Black Kray deliver a bouncy, autotune laden banger on "Port Pass."
By Aron A.
- NewsAdamn Killa Releases Country Trap Track "In The Back With My Horses"Rapper Adamn Killa releases new Country Trap track "In The Back With My Horses."By Aida C.
- NewsAdamn Killa Keeps It "Steady" On His New BangerAdamn Killa is back with his latest single.By Aron A.
- MixtapesAdamn Killa Returns With "Back 2 Ballin 2"Adamn Killa is back.By Milca P.
- NewsLil B Brings Divine Essence To Adamn Killa's "Rag And Bone" RemixAdamn Killa receives a dialed-in communique from Lil B the Based God.By Devin Ch
- NewsAdamn Killa Returns With New Song & Video "I Dare"Check out Adamn Killa's new release "I Dare."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsAdamn Killa's "Brain Freeze Freestyle" Foreshadows The Dark Age"Brain Freeze Freestyle" drops as a video single. By Devin Ch
- Music VideosAdamn Killa Drops Off New Video For "Cluckin" With Z MoneyCheck out Adamn Killa's new video for "Cluckin" featuring Z Money.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsAdamn Killa Returns With "Adamn Everlasting (In Loving Memory of Jalen)"By Devin Ch
- NewsAdamn Killa Drops Off Smooth Single "My Apologies"Adamn Killa links up with Chase The Money on "My Apologies.By Aron A.
- NewsAdamn Killa & Z Money Link Up For "Cluckin"Two off-kilter Chicago Rappers catch wreck in "Cluckin."By Devin Ch
- NewsAdamn Killa Drops Off Haunting Ballad "Wanted To Be"Adamn Killa and UV Boi unite for a hypnotic cut. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsAdamn Killa Releases New Song "Bumble Bee"Listen to a new song from Chicago's Adamn Killa called "Bumble Bee."By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosAdamn Killa "Piss In The Sheets" Video"Piss In The Sheets" is not something you want to smell like.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsToo LateA hazy highlight from the "I Am Adamn" mixtape.By Trevor Smith
- MixtapesI Am AdamnAdamn Killa officially enters the game. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsRoseland BabyListen to Adamn Killa's latest, "Roseland Baby."By Rose Lilah
- NewsAdamn Killa "Saddler" VideoAdamn Killa calmly rides a noble beast in the new "Saddler" video. By Angus Walker
- NewsAgainListen to "Again," Adamn Killa and DP Beats' blissful collaboration.By Trevor Smith
- NewsMr 650Two Chicago innovators, Adamn Killa and DP Beats, link for "Mr 650." By Angus Walker
- NewsTenChicago rapper Adamn Killa shares "Ten," a bonus cut from his debut mixtape "Back 2 Ballin."By Danny Schwartz