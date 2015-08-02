Lais
- MixtapesLais Breaks The "Sad Boy" Mold On His New Project "SESSIION"Toronto's Lais is back with the follow-up to 2014's "Session One" mixtape.By Devin Ch
- NewsStream Lais' Breathy New Song "Consequence"The Toronto singer pays no heed to warning signs.By Brynjar Chapman
- NewsLais Releases Smooth New Song "Just Us II"Lais returns with his new song "Just Us II."By Aron A.
- SongsLais Drops Off "In Her Hand"Lais switches things up.By Milca P.
- Music VideosLais Flexes His Lavish Ways in "Once" VideoThe first of Lais's most recent drops.By Milca P.
- NewsLais Keeps The Vibes Going With "Instances"Give him one more.By Milca P.
- NewsLais Delivers Nuanced R&B On "Induce"The Toronto singer finds a pocket of R&B all his own on his new track.By Trevor Smith
- NewsFor NowToronto artist Lais shares preview of single "For Now."By Kristen Bromiley
- NewsBalconiesPREMIERE: Lais & P-Lo spend time hanging off "Balconies."By hnhh
- NewsCalls From SunsetListen to Lais' new song "Calls From Sunset."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsMine OnlyToronto crooner Lais releases slow-burning bonus track from "114 EP."By Danny Schwartz
- News114 EPStream Lais' new EP "114."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsJust UsLais returns with another leak ahead of his "114" EP.By Rose Lilah
- NewsCocaine RainListen to the latest release from Lais, "Cocaine Rain."By Rose Lilah
- NewsMoon & Stars 2Buzzing Toronto artist Lais drops new single, "Moon & Stars 2," featuring Skizzy Mars. By Angus Walker
- NewsSometimesHNHH Premiere! Toronto up & comer Lais debuts "Sometimes."By Rose Lilah
- NewsDowntownLais returns with "Downtown."By Rose Lilah
- NewsTell MeCheck out Lais' new leak "Tell Me."By Rose Lilah
- NewsRather Have ULais makes his HNHH debut with "Rather Have U."By Danny Schwartz