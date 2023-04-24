Racing
- SportsLewis Hamilton Finally Speaks On Shock Ferrari MoveHamilton called racing for Ferrari a "childhood dream".By Ben Mock
- SportsMario Andretti Net Worth 2024: What Is The F1 Champion Worth?Explore racing icon Mario Andretti's 2024 net worth of $130 million, tracing his legendary career and venturesBy Axl Banks
- SportsLewis Hamilton Move To Ferrari Leaves Fans Stunned & Eager For ChaosHamilton would be the first since Schumacher to switch between the historic rivals.By Ben Mock
- ViralMachine Gun Kelly On Fans Clowning His F1 Interview: "I Hate Being In Public"In the virally awkward clip, many and thought the rap and pop-punk artist came off as rude and disinterested, which he came forward to explain.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsNASCAR Driver Suspended For Liking George Floyd MemeNoah Gragson was 33rd in the NASCAR standings.By Ben Mock
- SportsKid Cudi Becomes F1 Superfan After Meeting Lewis HamiltonCudi posted up with the Mercedes driver at the Belgian Grand Prix.By Ben Mock
- SportsA$AP Rocky & Lewis Hamilton Hang Out In MiamiA$AP Rocky was having a good time prior to the Miami Grand Prix.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMichael Jordan Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Talladega Crash: VideoWatch Michael Jordan's frustrated reaction to late race crash involving car he owns. By Tyler Reed