Lewis Hamilton has finally addressed the news of his shock move to Ferrari for the 2025 Formula One season. "I feel incredibly fortunate, after achieving things with Mercedes that I could only have dreamed of as a kid, that I now have the chance to fulfil another childhood dream. Driving in Ferrari red," Hamilton said in a lengthy post on X, formerly Twitter.

However, Hamilton also acknowledged it was a bittersweet moment. "Mercedes has been a huge part of my life since I was 13 years old, so this decision has been the hardest I’ve ever had to make. I’m incredibly proud of all that we’ve achieved together and I’m very grateful for the hard work and dedication of everyone I have worked with over the years and of course Toto, for his friendship, guidance and leadership. Together we have won titles, broken records and become the most successful Driver-Team partnership in F1 history. And of course I cannot forget Niki who was a huge supporter and who I still miss everyday," Hamilton wrote. Since joining F1 in 2007, Hamilton has always been involved with Mercedes in one form or another.

Fans Expect Chaos From Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Move

Meanwhile, fans are already preparing themselves for a chaotic 2025 season. A wave of memes erupted after news of the move broke. Amidst the fantasy of fans were scenes of Hamilton fighting with the technical crew at Ferrari. Other fantasies well as tense confrontations with his current boss, Toto Wolf. There was also some thought spared to Ferrari fans. Many were obviously confused about the prospect of their biggest rival joining the team.

However, much of the shock stems from the fact that the move is completely unexpected. Hamilton himself had publicly laughed off any notion of such a move as recently as last year. But it appears that Ferrari chairman and long-time Hamilton admirer John Elkman had been persistent in his pursuit of the seven-time world champion over the past few months. Frederic Vassuer, who helped Hamilton win GP2 (Now Formula Two) in his youth, is also believed to have played a major role in securing the move.

