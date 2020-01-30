Ari Fletcher pulled out all the stops for her mom's 50th birthday this year. The IG model, best known for dating Gervonta Davis, G Herbo, and, currently, Moneybagg Yo, surprised her mom with some pretty incredible gifts. On Ari's heartwarming birthday post, she included two videos in which she can be seen bestowing some gifts upon her mom. In the first clip, her mom is stunned when she sees that Ari has gifted her a brand new truck, followed by a video taken inside the car where Ari's mother finds a card that tells her to pack her bags for a surprise trip with her sister.

"All I wanna do is make you proud, that’s my #1 goal in life," Ari wrote in her sweet birthday message on the post. "Everything I do is for you and Yosohn. Anything on this earth you can have as long as I’m breathing, it’s no limits. Whatever you desire I promise to make it my business to get done. You don’t ever have to worry about another bill in your life. Thank you for always standing 10 toes down for me, I owe it all to you. Happy 50th birthday Queen! We just getting started. 🌹❤️🎉." While the second video doesn't reveal where Ari's mom and aunt are headed, there's no doubt it's someplace super nice. It looks like Ari and her mom have a very close relationship, and her mom seems to have a special bond with Ari and G Herbo's son, Yosohn, as well. Ari shared a boomerang from the same night of the two of them clinking glasses—Yosohn with his bottle and his grandma with her bronze cocktail mug.

Ari herself recently got spoiled with presents from her boo, Moneybagg. The occasion was unknown, but the rapper showered Ari with gifts to show his love.