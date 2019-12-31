If you follow G Herbo on Instagram, you know that the majority of his feed is filled with content of his 1-year-old son, Yosohn. The posts tend to be adorable, like when Yosohn gave his daddy a little beating mid-flight. Sometimes, the posts are not that adorable, but still a heartwarming depiction of fatherhood, like when Yosohn spat up on daddy's head. Herbo's latest post of Yosohn is an interesting mix of adorable and disturbing.

The Chicago rapper posted a split-screen of his young son biting someone's hand alongside a photo of Chucky doing the same. Some people in the comments were shocked that Herbo would liken his own offspring to that homicidal doll from the horror movie franchise. "This how you gone end the year on lil bro 😂😂😂😂😂😂 FUUUUUUCK," wrote rapper Yalee. At the end of the day, you can't blame Herbo. Yosohn and Chucky's cherubic faces are too similar in these shots for the comparison not to be made.

Yosohn's mother is Ari Fletcher, the social media influencer who appears to currently be dating Moneybagg Yo. G Herbo and Ari's issues have been publicized in the past, but recently, things have remained civil. Herbo just dropped a new album last Friday entitled Sessions.