Things seem to be going great between Moneybagg Yo and his new boo, Ari Fletcher, but she might still be fixated on his exes. Grammy weekend was kicked off with the prestigious Roc Nation brunch on Saturday and biggest names in music were in attendance. The event always brings together industry elites and buzzing artists, so it comes as no surprise that Moneybagg Yo and Megan Thee Stallion both made it onto the guest list - two rappers who broke out in 2019 and show a lot of promise for 2020. Things had the potential to get uncomfortable between them at the brunch, as they briefly dated last year and Moneybagg was accompanied by Ari.

While no drama was reported, a tweet sent out by Ari during the affair is being interpreted as shade toward Meg. "MFs catfish," she wrote, potentially referencing how she was not that impressed by the Houston Hottie in-person. Many people who were convinced that Ari was coming for Meg called her out in the replies. "I know who you talking about," one tweeter confidently claimed. Someone else hypothesized: "She prolly talking abt Megan cus in her own pics she looked good but in everybody else pics/videos it was a different story."

The Roc Nation brunch was filled with celebs, so there's a whole list of people that Ari could have been subtweeting for not as being as glamorous as advertised. But leave it to Twitter to imagine the most messy scenario.