Sometimes chemistry can arrive in the most unexpected of places. We've long seen Logic connecting with many prominent rappers, from Eminem to Pusha T, Wiz Khalifa to Big Sean. He's also well versed in dealing with pop stars, especially when he's looking to secure those crossover bags. Evidently, it would appear that such times are upon us. Bobby T recently took to Instagram to highlight a recent studio session with his homie Suga from BTS, arguably one of the most popular musical acts in the world.

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

It's unclear as to what the pair have been cooking up, but one thing is for certain. This one will be a far cry from Bobby's traditional fare, leaving those hoping for a return to the bars in shambles. And yet, the same people weren't exactly eager to welcome Logic back into the fold when he was spitting on Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind. Perhaps it's no surprise that the Ratt Pack leader has set his sights on a different genre altogether. Why not dip one's toes into the lucrative pool of K-Pop streaming?

