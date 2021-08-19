Marvel fans were all in a tizzy months ago when it was shared that the studio was moving forward with the fourth installment of its Captain America franchise. The influx of superhero and supervillain films continues with this latest addition, but as these months have rolled on, there hasn't been much information shared about the forthcoming cast.

Anthony Mackie made his debut as Sam Wilson, also known as the Falcon, back in 2014 blockbuster hit Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Falcon would go to reappear in several more Marvel films, all portrayed by Mackie, and now it seems the actor will once again reprise his role.

The character of Captain America has been helmed by Chris Evans and while it has not been shared that he's officially signed up for Captain America 4, Mackie has solidified his placement. However, the remainder of the cast—or who the studio is even considering at the moment—is a mystery.

There also has yet to be a director pinned to the film and while it hasn't been "officially" announced, there is gossip that Captain America 4 is slated for release sometime in 2023. It will be interesting to see how Marvel continues this series and fans are hoping to see several familiar faces, although it was reported in March that Evans would not be returning as his famed character.

