Following in the footsteps of the critically acclaimed WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finally premiered on Disney Plus on March 19, marking the second Marvel Cinematic Universe television miniseries to hit the platform. With only two episodes currently out, MCU fans are still getting a feel for the Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Barnes-led superhero adventure, but there is one aspect about the Captain America spinoff that several fans are collectively not too excited about: John Walker, the new Captain America.

John Walker is played by Wyatt Russell, the son of legendary actors Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, and as you can expect, MCU fans don't like that Captain America's shield has been given to a character that many viewers didn't even know existed. The social media response to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's new "hero" has been bleak, to say the least, but Wyatt Russell reveals that he's happy about the hate that his character has been receiving.

In a statement to The Wrap, Russell talks about MCU fans' dislike for his character, saying, "That’s the goal. [John Walker] does have those ideas in his head of wanting people to like him, like his version of Captain America. It sort of gets rained on and causes him to have to rethink how things are going to be done."

Watch Russell's new take on the new Captain America for yourself and see if you're a fan of his character when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier returns for its third episode on Friday, exclusively on Disney Plus.

[via]