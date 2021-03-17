While the Marvel Cinematic Universe spent the day sharing disheartening news surrounding former Captain America star Chris Evans, Marvel Comics has an exciting new development regarding the classic comic book character. According to Complex, the next Captain America will be an openly gay teenager.

Arriving just in time for Pride Month and the 80th anniversary of the aforementioned hero, Marvel Comics will debut The United States of Captain America when summer rolls around this June. The intro story to the five-part limited series will feature the first LGBTQ+ character to assume the role of Captain America.

According to Complex, Christopher Cantwell is confirmed to write the landmark story, and Dale Eaglesham will be handling all of the sure-to-be iconic illustrations. The plot is centered around a group of previous Captain Americas — including Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, and John Walker — who set off on a cross-country tour to retrieve the Rogers' stolen shield, and in the early stages of their journey, they will come in contact with Aaron Fischer, an openly gay teenager and the self-proclaimed Captain America of the Railways.

Complex reports that the LGBTQ+ character will debut in the first issue of the limited series and will also be the focus of an additional feature that will be written and drawn by his creators Aaron Trujillo and Jan Bazaldua.

"Aaron is inspired by heroes of the queer community: activists, leaders, and everyday folks pushing for a better life," Trujillo stated in a Marvel press release. “He stands for the oppressed, and the forgotten. I hope his debut story resonates with readers, and helps inspire the next generation of heroes.”

Bazaldua also chimed in, saying, "I really enjoyed designing him, and as a transgender person, I am happy to be able to present an openly gay person who admires Captain America and fights against evil to help those who are almost invisible to society. While I was drawing him, I thought, well, Cap fights against super-powerful beings and saves the world almost always, but Aaron helps those who walk alone in the street with problems that they face every day. I hope people like the end result!"

Look out for Aaron Fischer when Issue #1 of The United States of Captain America drops in June both digitally and in print.

