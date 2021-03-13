Anderson .Paak, who has hardly shied away from collaboration, says "K-pop is where it's at," and that he wouldn't say no to working with BTS. In a new interview with Esquire, .Paak revealed that his son, Soul, is obsessed with the music genre.

“I tell him, ‘Yeah, K-pop is where it’s at, man,’” .Paak said about his 9-year-old son. “'Make sure you keep up with your Korean, because you could be rapping in Korean one day, and we’ll fly your ass out there, and you won’t got to worry about shit.’”

“I’m working on trying to get that plug, man,” he joked. “If you know of any way, let me know, bro.”



Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

.Paak recently announced that he is forming a new duo with Bruno Mars titled, Silk Sonic. The group released their first single, this week, which landed them a spot on the Grammys' performance list.

Elsewhere in the Esquire interview, .Paak also spoke about his mentor, Dr. Dre: "Dre’s having a good-ass time. That’s already his life—isolation, working all the time. I think he was probably used to it. But he’s having fun now because a lot of people have more time on their hands, so they can come visit him and make music with big Uncle Dre."

