Anderson .Paak is one of the most well-connected artists in the music industry. That much was solidified once again after he announced one of the most exciting collaborative projects in years, telling the world that he and Bruno Mars had formed a band named Silk Sonic and releasing their first single "Leave The Door Open".

Throughout his career, Anderson .Paak has built strong relationships with Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, H.E.R., and many others. In a new interview with Esquire, the Ventura-based artist issued updates on some of his closest collaborators, including Dr. Dre and Kendrick, who the world rarely hears from.

"We talk just through texts and just off and on," said Andy about Kendrick Lamar. "I always check on him and the family and make sure he’s good. He’s always responsive, and just like, just let me know he’s hanging in there just like everybody else."

As for Dr. Dre, Paak says that the legend is doing pretty well right now, despite his personal life seemingly crumbling before our very eyes. "Dre’s having a good-ass time," he said about his mentor. "That’s already his life—isolation, working all the time. I think he was probably used to it. But he’s having fun now because a lot of people have more time on their hands, so they can come visit him and make music with big Uncle Dre."

Paak says that Dre is letting the artist go off and do his own thing, but he will always go to Dre for advice. "His ear is his ear, man, he be hearing sh*t and it's like if he ain't feeling it, he'll let you know right away, man," he said. "It hardly ever has to grow on him, he knows right away. I like that about him though, sometimes I'm a little indecisive, so it really helps me. It's like, 'Okay, well Dre ain't feeling this, so maybe this ain't the one, or I'm going to take a chance on this.'"

Anderson .Paak will perform this weekend at the GRAMMY Awards with Bruno Mars as Silk Sonic. Read his full interview with Esquire at the link below and be sure to watch Silk Sonic's TV debut this weekend.

[via]