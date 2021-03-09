It was only last week when Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars announced that they were launching a duo called Silk Sonic. In a matter of days, they offered the intro from their forthcoming project and the lead single "Leave The Door Open" which was met with immediate praise. Unfortunately, the announcement of the collaborative effort arrived a little over a week before the Grammys took place but they still tried to get fans to pressure the Academy into letting them perform.

"Dear Grammys, if you can see it in your hearts to allow two out-of-work musicians to perform at your show, we would really appreciate it. We just released a song and could really use the promotion right now. We have a lot riding on this record (and the Pelicans game next week, but that's another story)," Mars wrote. "We'll send in an audition tape and take as many covid tests as we need to. I promise we won't be extra. We just really want a gig again."

The open letter launched the #LetSilkSonicThrive campaign which ultimately started trending across the globe, prompting a response from the Academy themselves who appear to be interested in the offer. ".@BrunoMars & @AndersonPaak We have been trying to call you all week,” the tweet reads “Have you changed your numbers? We would love for #silksonic to make their TV debut at the #GRAMMYs. Are you free this Sunday night? Follow back and we will DM for details."

It seems that the group may have split before even seeing the offer but hopefully, this could be the opportunity that calls for a reunion.