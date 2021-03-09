They closed out the month of February with a major music announcement about the arrival of Silk Sonic, and now Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are begging the Grammys for a spot on the stage. We've already received the news from The Recording Academy that they've chosen acts like Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Post Malone, John Mayer, Taylor Swift, and many more, but Mars and .Paak wants Silk Sonic to become a last-minute addition.

Instead of working things out behind the scenes, Bruno Mars decided to pen an open letter to the Grammys that he shared on Twitter. "Dear Grammys, If you can see it in your hearts to allow two out of work musicians to perform at your show, we would really appreciate it," wrote Mars. "We just released a song and could really use the promotion right now. We have a lot riding on this record (and the Pelicans game next week, but that's another story)."

"We haven't been able to perform in a while and we just want to sing," he continued. The singer added that they'll take as many COVID-19 tests that are required and even offered to send in an audition tape. Bruno Mars promised that they wouldn't be "extra" and just wanted the opportunity to "gig again." Soon, thousands of fans joined in their crusade and supported their efforts with the #LetSilkSonicThrive hashtag, but there has yet to be an official response from The Recording Academy. We'll have to wait and see if they can pull this off, but in the meantime, check out Mars and .Paak's funny tweets below.