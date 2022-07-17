Before Kanye West and Kim Kardashian got together, the 45-year-old rapper was in another high-profile relationship with model and television personality Amber Rose from 2008 to 2010. The two eventually went their separate ways, with the Atlanta-born artist moving on and proposing to and marrying the socialite while Rose went on to date (and eventually marry) Wiz Khalifa, though they divorced in 2016.

The mother of two was the latest guest to appear on TMZ's It's Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast, and during her conversation with the host, she confirmed that she wasn't exactly surprised when word of Kimye's divorce began making rounds online.

Amber Rose & Kanye West attend the 2009 Met Gala -- Larry Busacca/Getty Images

"I don't have any feelings about it," Rose initially said when asked about the superstar couple's separation. When Harper pressed her to answer if she saw it coming, the 38-year-old responded, "Of course. I mean I always hope for the best, for people to be happy."

"I have my own issues and feelings about how I feel our relationship was," she continued.

Harper then pointed out that both Kardashian and Rose share the same birthday (October 21), though the socialite is several years older than the Philadelphia native. Because of this, it's possible that they share personality traits too, though Rose didn't hesitate to clarify that there are major differences between her and the KUWTK alum.

"I think you can be similar as far as birthdays, but we grew up completely different. I grew up poor in Philly, I had to hustle and struggle and her life was very privileged with money and being out here in L.A., which is cool."

Rose reiterated that she always wanted the best for her ex and his new boo. "I never really had any ill feelings like, 'I hope they get divorced!' or 'He gon' get his day!' I was kinda just happy in my marriage at the time with Wiz, or even after just doing my thing, so I never really thought about them much."

Though Kardashian's third marriage didn't work out in her favour, Rose noted that she seems content in her new relationship with Pete Davidson – read more about that couple here, and check out the full episode of It's Tricky with Raquel Harper below.

