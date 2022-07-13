Kim Kardashian revealed last month that she waited until six months into her relationship with Pete Davidson until introducing the comedian to her four children, and it seems they've made quite an impression on him as the 28-year-old revealed in a recent interview that he's feeling ready to take on the responsibility of fatherhood himself soon.

As Page Six reports, the Saturday Night Live alum will appear on an upcoming episode of Kevin Hart's Peacock series, Hart to Heart later this week. On Tuesday (July 12) a preview clip was released, giving fans an idea of what to expect on July 14th.

"[I'm] definitely a family guy," Davidson told his co-host. "My favourite thing ever – which I've yet to achieve – is I want to have a kid. That's like my dream."

The New York native seemed slightly embarrassed by his admission, calling it "super corny," but Hart was quick to let him know, "it's not super corny, it's the best God damn thing you can do in life."

After hearing his fellow funny fan sound so confident, Davidson said the idea of being a dad sounds "just so fun" to him, and like it would be a great way for him to better himself.

"I’m just so excited for that chapter, so like that’s kinda just what I’m preparing for now. Just trying to be like, as good of a dude, and develop and get better so that when that happens it’s just easier," The King of Staten Island star said.

Elsewhere in the news, Davidson has been making headlines for his latest role as the face of razor brand Manscaped; new ads for the company find him joking about men being able to show off "how hairless we can be."

"Presentation matters," he reminds audiences. "Don't make me get specific, because I will."

