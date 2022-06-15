It seems as if Amber Heard has been going viral for months, and now that her case against ex-husband Johnny Depp has concluded, people are taking aim at her career. The actress is slated for inclusion in Aquaman 2 to follow up her appearance in the first installment. However, due to the backlash from her defamation case, Heard has been labeled as an abuser and there has been an outcry for her to be removed from the forthcoming film.

A petition was even launched by Depp fans and it has amassed 4.6 million signatures at the time of this publication. Then, today (June 14), the entertainment blog Just Jared reported that a source told them Heard had been axed from the flick. Yet, her spokesperson reportedly says otherwise.



Jason Merritt/TERM / Staff / Getty Images

After Depp's fans celebrated some sort of victory by having Heard replaced in the Jason Momoa-led film, Insider reported that they spoke with Heard's representative directly.

"The rumor mill continues as it has from day one — inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane," they are said to have stated. Back in May during the defamation trial, Heard testified that production has significantly reduced her role as Mera in the film, adding that she "fought really hard to stay in the movie."

She added at the time, "They didn't want to include me in the film." It was rumored that she only has a few minutes in the feature.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

[via][via]