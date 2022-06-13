Since the final verdict in the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial was delivered (declaring the former as the victor), the Pirates of the Caribbean star has used social media as a way to thank his fans for helping him achieve his goal of clearing his name, even joining TikTok to make a celebratory video, quickly collecting millions of followers in the process.

Things have been far quieter on Heard's side of the fence, though on Monday (June 13) a clip from her upcoming first sit-down interview with Savannah Guthrie of NBC News appeared on Today, giving us some idea of what to expect from the full-length special that will air on Dateline this Friday.

The Aquaman actress discussed how she feels online platforms played a role in the trial's outcome, saying, "I don't care what one thinks about me, or what judgment you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don't presume the average person should know these things, so I don't take it personally."

"But," she went on, "even somebody who is sure I am deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I am lying, you still couldn't look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there's been a fair representation." Heard insisted, "You cannot tell me that you think this has been fair."

Another preview of the exclusive conversation found Guthrie reminding Heard, "The jury looked at the evidence you presented, they listened to your testimony and they did not believe you, they thought you were lying."

"How could they make a judgement, how could they not come to that conclusion?" the mother of one responded. "They had sat in those seats and heard over three weeks of nonstop relentless testimony from paid employees and, towards the end of the trial, randos — as I say."

When the host asked Heard if she blames the jury, she replied, "I don't blame them, I actually understand. He's a beloved character and people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor."

