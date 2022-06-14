Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
- Movies"Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom" Is Coming Soon: What We KnowWill the many hurdles brew more anticipation for the sequel? Or will it be met with a lukewarm reception?By Demi Phillips
- MoviesJason Momoa Might Exit "Aquaman" Due To "Terrible" ScriptA reliable insider says Momoa wants to leave the character of "Aquaman" behind after terrible sequel test-screenings. By Emily Burr
- Pop CultureAmber Heard's Rep Denies She's Been Cut From "Aquaman 2": ReportAfter an outlet claimed their source told them Heard was no longer a part of the film, her rep jumped in to clear the air.By Erika Marie