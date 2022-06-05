Johnny Depp is riding high right now. The actor was awarded $15 million in damages from Amber Heard in the verdict of their media-circus trial. In his response to the verdict, he wrote that the "best is yet to come" in his career.

Depp supporters have also been reveling in the victory. This was evident on Saturday night, when Depp performed with Jeff Beck at the Manchester 02 Apollo. Fans ate up the performance, and cheered over his victory against Heard.

After his show, the Pirate of the Caribbean star was surrounded by adoring onlookers. Depp seemed to love the attention, and took selfies with many in the crowd. He appeared to have been wearing a bracelet which summed up his viewpoint on the legal battles between Amber Heard and himself: it simply read, "Innocent." The actor has been in the United Kingdom for a week now.

While Johnny celebrates his big win, many on the internet are weighing in on their opinion of the verdict. Some, like Candace Owens, are all for Depp's triumph. Others are not on board, like Kathy Griffin, who called Depp a "bloated boozebag." Heard herself has released a statement on the verdict, writing, "I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband."

She also wrote of the wider ramifications the verdict might have: "I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."

