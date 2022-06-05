Kathy Griffin pulled no punches when discussing Johnny Depp on Brian Karem's Just Ask the Question podcast, this week labeling the actor a "big orange fat bloated boozebag." The comments come in the wake of Depp's recent defamation trial against Amber Heard, in which he was awarded $15 million.

On the podcast, Griffin admitted that she's "friends with Amber Heard," before revealing that she believe's her side of the story "completely." Griffin described the verdict as "really disturbing."

After labeling Depp "gross," she added: "These Johnny Depp stans that are talking about this trial and yet they refuse to show pictures of what he looks like now, which is a big orange fat bloated boozebag. He looks like Donald Trump with a ponytail. And so they keep sticking up for him and being like, 'Amber is taking down Johnny! He's so gorgeous and dreamy!' I'm like, okay, he talks like Kanye when Kanye had his jaw wired. He has a fake accent like when Madonna turned British. So, you know, who are we kidding here?"

Depp sued Heard, his ex-wife, for $50 million after she wrote an op-ed published in the Washington Post claiming to be a survivor of domestic abuse. Heard responded by counter-suing Depp, claiming her side of the story to be true. While Depp was awarded $15 million in the trial, Heard was also awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

Heard's legal team has stated that she intends to appeal the decision.

Check out Griffin's comments on the Just Ask the Question podcast below.

