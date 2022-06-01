For about a month now, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been embroiled in a very ugly defamation lawsuit. Depp was suing Heard for comments she made in a Washington Post op-ed in which she claimed that Depp physically and sexually abused her. Following these allegations, Depp lost out on millions of dollars worth of movie roles, and for the most part, he has kept quiet from public life.

The trial had millions of eyes on it and the court of public opinion seemed to sway in Depp's favor. After a few days of jury deliberations, a verdict was made and read out in court today. According to TMZ, the jury sided with Depp stating that Heard acted with malicious intent and that her words were, in fact, an example of defamation.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

As you can see in the clip below, the judge asked the jury to go back to their quarters to fill out the compensation section of the verdict. At this point, it was clear that the jury was going to side with one person or the other. Once they came back, it was revealed that Depp was being award $15 million in the lawsuit.

Needless to say, this is a massive victory for the movie star, who many thought was finished in the entertainment business following the allegations.

