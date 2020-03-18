After taking a much-needed break from the limelight, Amanda Bynes recently returned to social media like a whirlwind. Over the years, the former child star has exhibited worrisome behavior that made many think she had an addiction or psychological issues. A recent report by The Blast stated that the actress was ordered to check into a psychiatric facility to help with her struggles. This news came after Amanda shared that she was engaged to Paul Michael, a man that she allegedly met at her Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and has only been dating for a few months.

Amanda Bynes then went on to get new face tattoos before news circulated that her three-week engagement had been called off. On Tuesday (March 17), Amanda posted a photo of a sonogram on Instagram and told the world that she's pregnant. "Baby on board!" she penned under the picture.

However, the post was only up for a short time before it was abruptly taken down. Amanda's attorney, David A. Esquibias, reportedly told E! News, "When I saw the Instagram posts I immediately launched an investigation in to their origin. Since then I have been successful in causing these posts to be removed. I ask the media and the public to afford Amanda privacy during these difficult times." Check out a screenshot of Amanda's pregnancy announcement below.