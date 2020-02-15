Amanda Bynes let all her Instagram followers know she's officially engaged to "tha love of my life" with a photo of her diamond engagement ring. The 33-year-old actress posted a snap of her massive rock, which she captioned, "Engaged to tha love of my life."

Next to Amanda's hand bearing the sparkly jewels, her fiancé's own gold band can be seen in the photo. Amanda followed this post up with a face reveal of her future hubby, whose identity remains a mystery, though according to a source from The Blast, he's in his 20s. The same source claims that he and Amanda met in AA and have only known each other for a few months.

Amanda's shocking face tattoo of a crooked heart outline can be seen on her cheek in the photo, which she captioned, "Lover." We reported on Amanda's new facial ink back in December, though fingers were crossed that it was just drawn on with pen. It looks like it's a permanent piece, though, so it'll be interesting to see her walk down the aisle with the less-than-flattering tat on her wedding day.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The former child star virtually disappeared from the spotlight after publicly struggling with mental health, drug use, and body image for years. She's had many infamous breakdown moments, including her notorious tweet about wanting Drake to "murder" her vagina. However, Amanda appeared to be doing well last year. She graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles in June and gave a candid interview to Paper Magazine about her downward spiral, in which she declared that she was on a better path now.