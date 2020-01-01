Amanda Bynes has had her ups and downs throughout the decade, ending up in rehab several times and seemingly going off the rails in a very public breakdown. People are fascinated by the former child star. Her acting resume has not been updated in years but she remains a high-profile celebrity, garnering attention from all corners of the internet. Last night, the star uploaded a new photo of herself, which ended up confusing her fans, mainly because of the new ink on her cheek.

It would appear as though Amanda Bynes went and got herself a face tattoo to end the year, starting the decade with love on her mind cheek. Updating her followers from what appears to be a family dinner, Bynes debuted the possible new ink on her face, which shows the crooked outline of a heart on the left side of her face. It has not been confirmed whether this is a temporary or permanent addition to her look but Bynes wouldn't be alone in copping some new designs for her face this year. Her fellow child star Aaron Carter debuted a gigantic portrait of Rihanna as Medusa on his visage, shocking the world several months ago.

Much like Carter, Bynes' work does not appear to be very well-done. In fact, the lines are lop-sided, leading some fans to take this as a cry for help. Do you think she is in trouble?