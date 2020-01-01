Amanda Bynes wears her heart on her sleeve... and her face.
Amanda Bynes has had her ups and downs throughout the decade, ending up in rehab several times and seemingly going off the rails in a very public breakdown. People are fascinated by the former child star. Her acting resume has not been updated in years but she remains a high-profile celebrity, garnering attention from all corners of the internet. Last night, the star uploaded a new photo of herself, which ended up confusing her fans, mainly because of the new ink on her cheek.
It would appear as though Amanda Bynes went and got herself a face tattoo to end the year, starting the decade with love on her mind cheek. Updating her followers from what appears to be a family dinner, Bynes debuted the possible new ink on her face, which shows the crooked outline of a heart on the left side of her face. It has not been confirmed whether this is a temporary or permanent addition to her look but Bynes wouldn't be alone in copping some new designs for her face this year. Her fellow child star Aaron Carter debuted a gigantic portrait of Rihanna as Medusa on his visage, shocking the world several months ago.
Much like Carter, Bynes' work does not appear to be very well-done. In fact, the lines are lop-sided, leading some fans to take this as a cry for help. Do you think she is in trouble?