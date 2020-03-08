It looks like Amanda Bynes won't be walking down the aisle anytime soon, as her fiancé confirmed that they had in fact called off their engagement after just 3 weeks. Amanda and her former man, Paul Michael, first announced their engagement via Instagram on Valentine's Day, when Amanda posted a photo of her massive sparkly rock. "Engaged to tha love of my life," she wrote on the now-deleted post. According to TMZ, however, her "diamond" engagement ring was not made of real diamonds after all, and was actually purchased for a $49 on Amazon.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

That's not the only photo depicting Amanda and Paul's relationship that she's nixed off her account, though. It looks Amanda's wiped her Instagram of any sign of Paul's existence, despite him insisting to In Touch that the two of them are still tight. “I love her though," he said, after confirming the split. "She’s my best friend.” Another one of the posts she's now deleted was a video of her introducing Paul to the world as "best person on the face of the Earth."

The couple's engagement came as quite a shock, considering they had only been dating for a few months after meeting in Alcoholic's Anonymous. However, TMZ reports that the marriage was never going to happen in the first place, since Amanda's mother is her conservator and she did not approve of her relationship with Paul from the start. Since Amanda can't do anything as drastic as getting married without her conservator's consent, it was highly unlikely that she could've gotten away with tying the knot with Paul anyway.