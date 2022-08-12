mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Alicia Keys & Brent Faiyaz Reunite On “Trillions” From “KEYS II” Deluxe Album

Hayley Hynes
August 12, 2022 17:28
118 Views
00
0
Alicia Keys/SpotifyAlicia Keys/Spotify
Alicia Keys/Spotify

Trillions
Alicia Keys Feat. Brent Faiyaz

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The “No One” songstress delivered the deluxe cut of her “KEYS” album this weekend.


Alicia Keys and Brent Faiyaz are no strangers to collaborating. Earlier this summer, they worked on “GHETTO GATSBY” from the latter’s Wasteland album, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, and now, they’ve reconnected for “Trillions” from the former’s new KEYS II deluxe cut. 

“Ain't gon' let me down / Ain't gon' break my heart, baby,” the mother of two sings on the first verse. “Only gon' love me back / Only gon' fill me up, yeah, never gon' f*ck it up, no way.”

Faiyaz – whose feature arrives after an appearance as himself on last night’s episode of Issa Rae’s Rap Shit – follows the R&B diva with some crooning of his own as he sings, “Someone, someone that could treat you right / Someone that could change your life / Tell me where you hiding / I promise I will find you, I will, for real.”

The new track premiered alongside an accompanying music video, which you can check out on YouTube above; tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ain't gon' let me down
Ain't gon' break my heart, baby
Only gon' love me back
Only gon' fill me up, yeah, never gon' f*ck it up, no way
Definitely drive me wild
Definitely give me what I need
Never gon' hold me back
Never gon' be another, I can't wait to love ya

Alicia Keys Brent Faiyaz new music new song deluxe album joint track collab track Trillions r&b female artists
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Alicia Keys & Brent Faiyaz Reunite On “Trillions” From “KEYS II” Deluxe Album
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject