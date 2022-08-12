Alicia Keys & Brent Faiyaz Reunite On “Trillions” From “KEYS II” Deluxe Album

Alicia Keys and Brent Faiyaz are no strangers to collaborating. Earlier this summer, they worked on “GHETTO GATSBY” from the latter’s Wasteland album, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, and now, they’ve reconnected for “Trillions” from the former’s new KEYS II deluxe cut.

“Ain't gon' let me down / Ain't gon' break my heart, baby,” the mother of two sings on the first verse. “Only gon' love me back / Only gon' fill me up, yeah, never gon' f*ck it up, no way.”

Faiyaz – whose feature arrives after an appearance as himself on last night’s episode of Issa Rae’s Rap Shit – follows the R&B diva with some crooning of his own as he sings, “Someone, someone that could treat you right / Someone that could change your life / Tell me where you hiding / I promise I will find you, I will, for real.”

The new track premiered alongside an accompanying music video, which you can check out on YouTube above; tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ain't gon' let me down

Ain't gon' break my heart, baby

Only gon' love me back

Only gon' fill me up, yeah, never gon' f*ck it up, no way

Definitely drive me wild

Definitely give me what I need

Never gon' hold me back

Never gon' be another, I can't wait to love ya