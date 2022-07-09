Brent Faiyaz & Alicia Keys Make Magic On "GHETTO GATSBY"

One of the most highly anticipated albums out this New Music Friday is Wasteland from Brent Faiyaz. Ahead of its arrival, the 26-year-old shared singles like "GRAVITY" featuring Tyler, The Creator, "WASTING TIME" with Drake and The Neptunes, and "PRICE OF FAME," gearing his fans up for what else he had in store.

Another noteworthy collaboration comes in the form of "GHETTO GATSBY" with Alicia Keys, which finds the R&B diva closing the track out with some confident, flirtatious bars.

"I'm feeling really nice / Good views, good weed, wearing plenty ice / Blew 300 thousand on me yesterday / Know me baby, you can check my resume," she closes the catchy song out. "Been rich been paid, all this art inspire me / Been fire, can't nobody fire me."

All-in-all, Faiyaz's album has 19 tracks for you to stream (many of which listeners have already been raving about online) – check out the full Wasteland project here, and listen to "GHETTO GATSBY" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below.

