Alexander Wang is easily one of the most recognizable faces in the fashion world. Considering his influential position in the industry, it is slightly surprising that allegations of abuse against the New York City designer are just recently being brought to the light. Multiple accusers have come forward on social media to accuse the fashion designer of drugging and assaulting them.

The 37-year-old was accused of being a "sexual predator" by many anonymous accusers online. Multiple accusers specifically claimed Wang drugged their drinks with MDMA and sexually abused them at recent events. Wang launched his fashion label back in 2005 and experienced enormous success, becoming known for hosting star-studded to celebrate the brand.

The allegations went viral on Monday after an industry-based account "Sh*t Model Management" exposed the designer, urging the public to boycott his label. "I was by myself at one point and this guy next to me obviously took at advantage of the fact that no one could f**king move," said one accuser, model Owen Mooney, in a video posted to TikTok. He continued, "And he just started touching me up. Like, fully up my leg, in my crotch. It made me freeze completely me because I was in so much shock."

Here are more people with similar accusations against the designer.

Wang has declined all requests to comment and has already been blacklisted from some industry spaces. We'll update you on subsequent developments.

