Back in October, Nahziah Carter, 21-year-old college basketball star for the Washington Huskies and nephew to the world-famous rapper Jay-Z, was being investigated for sexual assault claims made by two women at his campus. Two months followed and he officially declared that he would be leaving Washington to go professional. Recently though, his trajectory was derailed because of the sexual assault claims becoming more public, getting picked up by the Seattle Times, forcing him to face the music in front of the world.

According to a new report, Nahziah Carter was found responsible for the sexual assault of two people, allegedly forcing them to perform oral sex on him. In a tweet posted by Twitter account @serotoninprince, she claims to have reported Carter for his alleged actions, following up with the college's decision.



Abbie Parr/Getty Images

"After much prayer, conversation with my family, and a UW title ix investigation, I’ve decided to let you all know that Naz Carter is a Rapist on two separate accounts," she said. "As a victim myself and friend to another, it is important to me that you all know this."

Carter's accuser also states that the school did not do a sufficient job keeping its campus a safe space, failing to deliver the news quickly. "We as the victims, feel that the University has failed to act in a way that protects and supports us," she added. "They have also failed to notify the public of his behavior, neglecting to protect future victims and victims who never had the chance to seek justice."

We will keep you posted on any developments in this story.

