Alex "A-Rod" Rodriguez suffered a hefty loss on Sunday evening. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Rodriguez was in the Bay Area city to broadcast the Philadelphia Phillies versus the San Francisco Giants baseball game. The former MLB star was on assignment for ESPN and left his vehicle, a reported black Nissan SUV, parked just blocks away from Oracle Park. According to The Chronicle, it was somewhere between the hours of 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. when the car was broken into and thieves made off with a camera, jewelry items, a bag, and a laptop.

The investigation into the robbery has been marked as confidential, but there have been a number of sources who told The Chronicle that the robbers' smash and grab was a big pay off as it's estimated that the total worth of items taken is somewhere in the $500K territory. However, the New York Post reports that A-Rod's representative said that the half-million-dollar claim is "grossly exaggerated" without divulging the accurate amount.

“It’s an unfortunate situation,” ESPN shared in a statement. “We are working with local authorities to address it.” The San Francisco Police Department is said to be treating Rodriguez's robbery case as "high priority" and hope to recover the sports star's goods.