Quickly turning into Hollywood's new it-couple, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have celebrated two straight weeks with birthdays. July is a busy month for the lovebirds and as we wait for their wedding date to become a headline, they celebrated their love by getting down on the dance floor together this weekend. Last week, J-Lo rang in a new year of life with some of her most famous friends and this weekend, it was A-Rod's turn to have some fun.

The 43-year-old baseball icon and his 50-year-old pop star bae turned up at a Miami club together, dancing at a packed birthday party for Rodriguez. The sports broadcaster called out to his famous fiancée in a video posted to Instagram, taunting her and saying she doesn't know how to party it up in Miami. Considering her dance background, Lopez took that as a challenge and walked right over to her man, getting down and dirty with her twerking skills. Even though she's now in her fifties, J-Lo is still Jenny from the Block and she always will be.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"Thank you all for the kind and warm birthday wishes today. I am so incredibly fortunate and grateful for where I am in my life. I thank the good Lord for my blessings, today and every day," said Rodriguez on social media, getting wholesome in his caption. "It’s important for everyone to take a minute and celebrate yourself, and not just on your birthday. We all make mistakes in our lives. Keep getting up. Keep pushing forward. Never give up. Miracles DO happen. I think about that every day."

Happy birthday A-Rod!

[via]